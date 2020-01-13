FOAM Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,785.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $8,785.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.01963708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,917,179 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

