Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,390 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 353,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,329,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $135.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

