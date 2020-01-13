Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,889.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $933.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,806.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,818.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

