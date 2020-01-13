Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.86. 32,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,814. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3066 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

