Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,285 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,945,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,098,000 after acquiring an additional 259,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,129. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

