Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Paypal accounts for about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Paypal by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,369. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

