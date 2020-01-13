Fountain (FTN) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $1.20 million and $110,228.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

