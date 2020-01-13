FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Down 13.6% in December

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 604.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,641. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAIL shares. ValuEngine upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 target price on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

