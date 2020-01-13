FuzzBalls Reaches Market Cap of $20,471.00 (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. FuzzBalls has a market cap of $20,471.00 and $14.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00612978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009881 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 94% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000440 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner . FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

