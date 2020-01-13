GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $26,148.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, BitBay and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00611945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010083 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Coinrail, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Crex24 and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

