Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.48 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00011810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bitinka, Bitbns and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bitbns, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Binance, Kucoin, Bitinka, OKEx, Gate.io, Koinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

