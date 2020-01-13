General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.47. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.