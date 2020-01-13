GenesisX Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,155.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $52,155.00 and $108.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000135 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

