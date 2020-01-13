Genmab A/S’s (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Genmab A/S’s (NASDAQ:GMAB) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 14th. Genmab A/S had issued 28,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $505,875,000 based on an initial share price of $17.75. After the expiration of Genmab A/S’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
GMAB opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
