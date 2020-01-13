Genmab A/S’s (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Genmab A/S’s (NASDAQ:GMAB) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 14th. Genmab A/S had issued 28,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $505,875,000 based on an initial share price of $17.75. After the expiration of Genmab A/S’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

GMAB opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

