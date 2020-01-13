GetBusy (LON:GETB) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.00

Shares of GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 26872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and a PE ratio of -23.48.

About GetBusy (LON:GETB)

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.