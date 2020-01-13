GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Down 13.6% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $271,241.00 and $2,490.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,147.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.01774432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03294717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00612978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00709849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00067414 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00467972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,799,103 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.