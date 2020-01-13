Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 4,900

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.53) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,699.09 ($61.81).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,312 ($56.72) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,448.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,768.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

