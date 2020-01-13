Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.70 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($27.46).

Shares of GYC opened at €21.50 ($25.00) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.67.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

