Grin Price Down 5% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00011777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, KuCoin, Hotbit and Bisq. Grin has a total market capitalization of $29.97 million and $24.23 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001137 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 31,192,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Hotbit, LBank, KuCoin, TradeOgre, Coinall and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

