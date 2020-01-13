Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.28.

Groupon stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.30. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Groupon by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,992 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 49.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,940 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

