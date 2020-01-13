Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. Guess? reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Guess? by 30.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 20.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Guess? by 31.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Guess? by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Guess? by 119.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Guess? stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Guess? has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

