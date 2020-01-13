Hacken Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Hacken token can currently be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, Kucoin and YoBit. Hacken has a total market capitalization of $339,702.00 and approximately $2,447.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.28 or 0.05936589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118860 BTC.

About Hacken

Hacken (HKN) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken . The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hacken is hacken.io . Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

