Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.96

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 4269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is presently 112.61%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Eckhart acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,057 shares of company stock worth $59,504. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,782,000 after purchasing an additional 869,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,236,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 230,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 864,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 144,775 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,658,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

