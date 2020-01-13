Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.00

Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €82.00 ($95.35) and last traded at €80.90 ($94.07), with a volume of 19836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €76.20 ($88.60).

HLAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €34.79 ($40.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.08. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

