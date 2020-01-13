Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HDI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of HDI traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.07. 21,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,713. The company has a market capitalization of $356.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.34. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$10.78 and a one year high of C$17.16.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$292.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.6599999 EPS for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

