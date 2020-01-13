HashBX (HBX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $834.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. HashBX has a market capitalization of $756,208.00 and approximately $834.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HashBX has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.77 or 0.06037671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001160 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.