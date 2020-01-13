Hashgard Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.02011435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00185587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

