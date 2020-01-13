Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cancom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

ETR COK opened at €50.95 ($59.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 32.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.57. Cancom has a 12-month low of €28.86 ($33.56) and a 12-month high of €56.60 ($65.81).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

