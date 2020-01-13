Head to Head Analysis: Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Primerica (OTCMKTS:PRI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Primerica (NYSE:PRI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Primerica pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kansas City Life Insurance and Primerica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Primerica 1 0 1 0 2.00

Primerica has a consensus target price of $128.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Primerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primerica is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primerica has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Primerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 3.46% 2.34% 0.35% Primerica 17.90% 22.88% 2.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Primerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Primerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $461.03 million 0.68 $15.67 million N/A N/A Primerica $1.90 billion 2.81 $324.09 million $7.33 17.62

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Summary

Primerica beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loan referrals; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. The company distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

