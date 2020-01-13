Head-To-Head Survey: Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) vs. Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Avedro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.96 million ($3.64) -7.85 Avedro $27.67 million 14.56 -$25.12 million ($17.97) -1.28

Avedro has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. Odonate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avedro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Avedro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -75.22% -65.31% Avedro -81.59% -162.76% -47.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and Avedro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Avedro 0 4 2 0 2.33

Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.06%. Avedro has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Avedro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avedro is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Avedro shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avedro beats Odonate Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Avedro Company Profile

Avedro, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations. Its Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform treats corneal ectatic disorders and corrects refractive conditions; and KXL system in combination with Photrexa drug formulations used for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery. Avedro sells its products through a direct sales force in the United States and through medical device distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as ThermalVision, Inc. and changed its name to Avedro, Inc. in October 2005. Avedro, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

