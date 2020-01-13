Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $2.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HL. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45, a PEG ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

