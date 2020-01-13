Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock remained flat at $$15.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

