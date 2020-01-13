Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Longbow Research upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.66.

NYSE HXL traded up $5.87 on Monday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hexcel by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hexcel by 134.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

