HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 26,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,045,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $301.28 million, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

