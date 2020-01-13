HNP Capital LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.56.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.46. 2,385,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,355. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $172.42 and a 52-week high of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.80.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

