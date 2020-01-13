HNP Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,087,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

