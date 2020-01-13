HNP Capital LLC Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,506. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $93.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

