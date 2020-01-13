HNP Capital LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 228,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.56. 234,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

