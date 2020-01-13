HNP Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,945,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,098,000 after buying an additional 259,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

D traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $82.14. 1,031,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,129. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

