HNP Capital LLC Purchases 4,683 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $59.02. 8,674,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,432,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

