Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $2.16 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.17. 280,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,213. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

