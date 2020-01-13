Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Makes New Investment in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 101,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,743. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $118.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.