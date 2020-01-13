Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Makes New Investment in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 101,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,743. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $118.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

