Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 1,386 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 24.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $328.29. 125,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.71 and a 200-day moving average of $304.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $257.95 and a 52-week high of $328.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

