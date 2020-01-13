Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Takes $362,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. 101,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

