HorusPay (HORUS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. HorusPay has a total market cap of $624,306.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.20 or 0.02114888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00122047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

