Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €55.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.80 ($63.72).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

ETR BOSS opened at €43.02 ($50.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.69. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

