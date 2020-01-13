Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.32 million and $77,969.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.02074047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00185444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00121958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Bittrex, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

