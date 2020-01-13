Hydro Protocol Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, HADAX and Bgogo. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $5,258.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.67 or 0.05935492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00119163 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo, Bancor Network, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

