I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0610 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $2,686.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00802715 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,912,986 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

