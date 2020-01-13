IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.73 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.02. 221,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.24. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

